Nik Bonitto did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET). Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Bonitto's stats.

Nik Bonitto Injury Status

Bonitto did not participate in his most recent practice.

Nik Bonitto 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (11.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Nik Bonitto 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 2.5 2.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Jets 2.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1.5 1.0 2 0 1 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

