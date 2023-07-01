Nik Bonitto did not participate in his most recent practice ahead of the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET). Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Bonitto's stats.

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Nik Bonitto Injury Status

Bonitto did not participate in his most recent practice.

Is Bonitto your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Nik Bonitto 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
27 Tackles (11.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Bonitto and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Justin Simmons: Stats & Injury News
Courtland Sutton: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Russell Wilson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jerry Jeudy: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Javonte Williams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Fabian Moreau: Stats & Injury News
Kareem Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Samaje Perine: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Josey Jewell: Stats & Injury News
Jarrett Stidham: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Zach Allen: Stats & Injury News
Alex Singleton: Stats & Injury News
P.J. Locke: Stats & Injury News
Caden Sterns: Stats & Injury News
Jonas Griffith: Stats & Injury News
Jonathon Cooper: Stats & Injury News
Greg Dulcich: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Baron Browning: Stats & Injury News
Ja'Quan McMillian: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nik Bonitto 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 2 Commanders 1.0 2.0 2 0 0
Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 2.0 6 0 0
Week 4 @Bears 2.5 2.0 4 0 0
Week 5 Jets 2.0 2.0 2 0 0
Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 3 0 0
Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 1
Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 0 0 0
Week 12 Browns 1.5 1.0 2 0 1
Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.