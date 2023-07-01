Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon is currently +800 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

Nathan MacKinnon's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +800 (4th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Nathan MacKinnon 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 22:37 723:53 Goals 0.4 14 Assists 1.1 34 (1st) Points 1.5 48 (2nd) Hits 0.7 22 Takeaways 0.5 15 Giveaways 1.1 36 Penalty Minutes 0.8 24

Nathan MacKinnon's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

ALT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

