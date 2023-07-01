Might the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +5000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mikko Rantanen's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +5000 (12th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2500 (8th in NHL)

Think Mikko Rantanen will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Mikko Rantanen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 22:37 723:57 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.8 25 Points 1.3 40 (10th) Hits 0.6 18 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.6 18

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Mikko Rantanen's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

ALT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.