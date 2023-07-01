Marvin Mims is +25000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 20th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Marvin Mims 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +25000 20th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Marvin Mims Insights

Mims has put together a 298-yard campaign thus far (22.9 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 18 throws on 26 targets.

The Broncos have called a pass on 52.1% of their plays from scrimmage this season and stayed on the ground 47.9% of the time. They are 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Denver ranks 27th in pass offense (185.8 passing yards per game) and 24th in pass defense (233.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

