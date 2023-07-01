Justin Simmons and the Denver Broncos will square off against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Simmons' stats.

Justin Simmons Injury Status

Simmons is currently not on the injury report.

Justin Simmons 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 51 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 3 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Justin Simmons 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 5 Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 5 1 1 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 3 Week 12 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1.0 0.0 6 0 1

