At +15000, Justin Simmons is outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 15th-best in the NFL.

Justin Simmons 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Justin Simmons Insights

With one sack to go with one TFL, 51 tackles, and three interceptions in 11 games, Simmons has been a significant piece of the Broncos' defensive unit in 2023.

The Broncos are compiling 185.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 24th, surrendering 233.4 passing yards per game.

With 144 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, Denver has had to ask their 13th-ranked running game (115 rushing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

