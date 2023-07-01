In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Josey Jewell and the Denver Broncos will match up against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Peruse Jewell's stats in the piece below.

Josey Jewell Injury Status

Jewell is currently listed as active.

Josey Jewell 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 78 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Josey Jewell 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1.0 1.0 9 0 1

