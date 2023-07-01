Jonas Griffith landed on IR. His Denver Broncos will go head to head against the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET. All of Griffith's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jonas Griffith Injury Status

Griffith has been placed on injured reserve on the injury list.

Is Griffith your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jonas Griffith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
41 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Griffith and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Justin Simmons: Stats & Injury News
Courtland Sutton: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Russell Wilson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jerry Jeudy: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Javonte Williams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Fabian Moreau: Stats & Injury News
Kareem Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Samaje Perine: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Josey Jewell: Stats & Injury News
Jarrett Stidham: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Zach Allen: Stats & Injury News
Alex Singleton: Stats & Injury News
P.J. Locke: Stats & Injury News
Caden Sterns: Stats & Injury News
Jonathon Cooper: Stats & Injury News
Nik Bonitto: Stats & Injury News
Greg Dulcich: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Baron Browning: Stats & Injury News
Ja'Quan McMillian: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jonas Griffith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 1 1
Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 5 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 6 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0
Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0
Week 8 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.