In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Jerry Jeudy and the Denver Broncos will play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. All of Jeudy's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Jeudy has caught seven passes (on 13 targets) for 78 yards (26.0 per game) over his last three games.

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jerry Jeudy Injury Status

Jeudy is currently listed as active.

Is Jeudy your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Jerry Jeudy NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Jerry Jeudy 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 63 TAR, 42 REC, 507 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Jeudy and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Insights

With 56.7 fantasy points in 2023 (4.7 per game), Jeudy is the 57th-ranked player at the WR position and 159th among all players.

In his last three games, Jeudy has amassed 7.8 total fantasy points (2.6 per game), grabbing seven balls (on 13 targets) for 78 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jeudy has put up 17.1 fantasy points (3.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 15 passes on 23 targets for 171 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Jeudy's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 11.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy's game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.1 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 11 yards on the day.

Other Broncos Players

Jerry Jeudy Next Game Props (vs. the Lions)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 44.5 -115

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jerry Jeudy 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.