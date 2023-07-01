With +20000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Jerry Jeudy is a long shot for the award (48th-best odds in league).

Jerry Jeudy 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 48th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jeudy's 63 targets have resulted in 42 grabs for 507 yards (42.3 per game) and one score this year.

The Broncos have run 52.1% passing plays and 47.9% rushing plays this year and are 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Denver is totaling 185.8 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 27th in the NFL. The defense ranks 24th, allowing 233.4 passing yards per game.

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

