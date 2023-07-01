In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos will play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Peruse Williams' stats in the article below.

During his last three games, Williams has rushed for 177 yards (59.0 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown. He also has nine catches for 55 yards (18.3 ypg).

Javonte Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

Javonte Williams 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 170 CAR, 650 YDS (3.8 YPC), 1 TD 41 TAR, 32 REC, 180 YDS, 2 TD

Javonte Williams Fantasy Insights

Williams is the 30th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 88th overall, as he has put up 103.0 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Williams has totaled 29.2 fantasy points (9.7 per game) as he's rushed for 177 yards and scored one touchdown on 48 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 55 yards on nine grabs (13 targets).

Williams has put up 51.5 fantasy points (10.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 293 yards with one touchdown on 80 carries. He has also contributed 102 yards on 15 catches (19 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 10 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 79 rushing yards on 21 attempts (3.8 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, rushing two times for zero yards, with three receptions for nine yards as a receiver (0.9 fantasy points).

Other Broncos Players

Javonte Williams Next Game Props (vs. the Lions)

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 53.5 -115 22.5 -111

Javonte Williams 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 13 46 0 3 24 0 Week 14 @Chargers 17 66 1 3 25 0

