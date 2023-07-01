Javonte Williams is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 72nd-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Javonte Williams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Javonte Williams Insights

Williams carried the ball 170 times for a team-leading 650 yards (54.2 ypg) and has one rushing TD.

And he has caught 32 balls for 180 yards (15 ypg). He's also scored two TDs through the passing game.

The Broncos, 13th in the NFL in scoring, have attempted a pass 52.1% of the time and run the ball 47.9% of the time.

With 144 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, Denver has had to lean on their 13th-ranked running game (115 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

