Jarrett Stidham: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Jarrett Stidham and the Denver Broncos will play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. If you're seeking Stidham's stats, here's everything you need to know.
Jarrett Stidham Injury Status
Stidham is currently not on the injury report.
Jarrett Stidham 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|53-for-83 (63.9%), 656 YDS (7.9 YPA), 4 TD, 3 INT
|14 CAR, 84 YDS, 0 TD
Jarrett Stidham Fantasy Insights
Other Broncos Players
Jarrett Stidham 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Saints
|8
|13
|72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|23
|34
|365
|3
|2
|7
|34
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|22
|36
|219
|1
|1
|7
|50
|0
