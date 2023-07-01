In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Ja'Quan McMillian and the Denver Broncos will match up with the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for McMillian's stats.

Ja'Quan McMillian Injury Status

McMillian is currently not on the injury report.

Ja'Quan McMillian 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Ja'Quan McMillian 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Bears 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 3.0 7 0 1 Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 2.0 6 1 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 12 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 1.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1.0 2.0 5 0 1

