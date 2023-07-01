Greg Dulcich was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play in the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Dulcich's stats.

Greg Dulcich Injury Status

Dulcich was a full participant in his most recent practice.

Greg Dulcich 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 3 REC, 25 YDS, 0 TD

Greg Dulcich Fantasy Insights

Dulcich is the 89th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 443rd overall, as he has put up 2.5 total fantasy points (1.3 per game).

Through two games this season, Dulcich has racked up 2.5 total fantasy points, reeling in three balls (on four targets) for 25 yards and zero touchdowns.

In Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dulcich reeled in one ball on two targets for three yards, good for 0.3 fantasy points.

Other Broncos Players

Greg Dulcich 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 3 0

