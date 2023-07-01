Fabian Moreau and the Denver Broncos will meet the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Moreau's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Fabian Moreau Injury Status

Moreau is currently listed as active.

Fabian Moreau 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 27 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Fabian Moreau 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Commanders 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 8 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 1 2 Week 11 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

