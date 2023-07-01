With +25000 odds to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Drew Sanders is a long shot for the award (21st-best odds in NFL).

Drew Sanders 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +25000 21st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Drew Sanders Insights

Sanders has compiled 13 tackles In seven games for the Broncos.

On offense, the Broncos rank 27th in the NFL with 185.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (233.4).

Denver sports the 13th-ranked rushing offense this season (115 rushing yards per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 144 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

