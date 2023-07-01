Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colorado Avalanche's Devon Toews is currently +8000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Devon Toews' Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +8000 (15th in NHL)

Devon Toews 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 24:17 777:19 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.4 12 Points 0.5 16 Hits 0.7 22 Takeaways 0.7 21 Giveaways 0.6 20 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Devon Toews' Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

