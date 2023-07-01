In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will match up against the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Sutton's stats.

Sutton has put up 200 yards in his last three games (66.7 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes on 17 targets.

Courtland Sutton Injury Status

Sutton is currently not on the injury report.

Courtland Sutton 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 79 TAR, 53 REC, 699 YDS, 10 TD

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Insights

Sutton is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position (65th overall), putting up 123.9 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

During his last three games Sutton has been targeted 17 times, with eight receptions for 200 yards and two TDs. He has put up 32.0 fantasy points (10.7 per game) during that stretch.

Sutton has put up 53.9 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 20 passes on 33 targets for 319 yards and four touchdowns.

The high point of Sutton's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he posted 13.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton's game versus the New York Jets in Week 5 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 1.3 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 13 yards on the day.

Other Broncos Players

Courtland Sutton Next Game Props (vs. the Lions)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 53.5 -115

Courtland Sutton 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1

