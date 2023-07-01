Courtland Sutton is +15000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 26th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Courtland Sutton 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 26th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Courtland Sutton Insights

Sutton has a team-best 699-yard season thus far (53.8 yards per game), with 10 touchdowns. He has hauled in 53 balls on 79 targets.

The Broncos have called a pass on 52.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year and stayed on the ground 47.9% of the time. They are 13th in the NFL in points scored.

On offense, Denver ranks 27th in the NFL with 185.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (233.4).

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +20000 (14th in NFL) +20000 (48th in NFL) Justin Simmons +15000 (15th in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (26th in NFL) Pat Surtain II +25000 (42nd in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +20000 (48th in NFL) Javonte Williams +25000 (72nd in NFL)

