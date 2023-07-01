The Colorado State Rams are listed as the favorites in the MWC, with +20000 odds to win the conference title in 2023. They also have +50000 odds to bring home a CFP title.

Colorado State Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5,000.00) Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2,000.00)

Colorado State 2023 Schedule

According to the combined win total of opponents from last season (63), Colorado State will get the benefit of the 12th-easiest schedule in college football. In 2023, the Rams will match up with seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing three squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Washington State September 2 1 L 50-24 @ Colorado September 16 3 L 43-35 @ Middle Tennessee September 23 4 W 31-23 Utah Tech September 30 5 W 41-20 @ Utah State October 7 6 L 44-24 Boise State October 14 7 W 31-30 @ UNLV October 21 8 L 25-23 Air Force October 28 9 L 30-13 @ Wyoming November 3 10 L 24-15 San Diego State November 11 11 W 22-19 Nevada November 18 12 W 30-20 @ Hawaii November 25 13 L 27-24

