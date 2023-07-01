2024 College Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (+190) and Alabama Crimson Tide (+200) are among the top contenders to win the National Championship this season, according to bookmakers. If you're looking for championship odds on all of the top teams, we have you covered in the article below.
Want to bet on who will win the 2024 college football championship? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Top 2024 College Football Championship Odds
|Odds to Win
|Michigan
|+190
|Alabama
|+200
|Texas
|+275
|Washington
|+700
|Oregon
|+900
|Florida State
|+1400
|Georgia
|+2500
|Penn State
|+5000
|Utah State
|+8000
|North Carolina
|+15000
|Notre Dame
|+20000
|Ole Miss
|+25000
Place your 2024 national championship bets now at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.