Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar is currently +150 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cale Makar's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +150 (2nd in NHL)

MVP Odds: +1800 (7th in NHL)

Think Cale Makar will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Cale Makar 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Time on Ice 20:23 652:17 Goals 0.3 8 Assists 0.9 29 (6th) Points 1.2 37 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.8 27 Giveaways 0.6 19 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Cale Makar's Next Game

Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche

Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+

ALT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.