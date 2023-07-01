In Week 17 of the 2023 season, Brandon Johnson and the Denver Broncos will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Johnson's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Johnson has recorded 47 receiving yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in three passes on eight targets during his last three games.

Brandon Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

Brandon Johnson 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 19 TAR, 11 REC, 169 YDS, 4 TD

Brandon Johnson Fantasy Insights

Johnson has put up 42.9 fantasy points in 2023 (5.4 per game), which ranks him 85th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 216 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Johnson has produced 12.7 fantasy points (4.2 per game), as he's caught three passes on eight targets for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson has tallied 60 receiving yards and two scores on five catches (10 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 20.0 points (4.0 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, as he posted 18.6 fantasy points by reeling in two passes (on three targets) for 66 yards and two scores.

Other Broncos Players

Brandon Johnson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 3 2 31 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 2 66 2 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 2 12 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 4 1 Week 5 Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Patriots 5 3 47 1

