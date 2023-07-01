In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Baron Browning and the Denver Broncos will play the Detroit Lions at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Browning's stats.

Baron Browning Injury Status

Browning is currently not on the injured list.

Baron Browning 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 19 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Broncos Players

Baron Browning 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 Chiefs 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 4 0 1

