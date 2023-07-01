2024 Super Bowl Odds, Favorites and Betting Insights
While there are several contenders this year, currently the 49ers are +250 to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the shortest odds in the league.
Are you ready for the 2023 NFL campaign? Whether you're a diehard fan of one team or a bettor who likes finding the best picks across the league, there are plenty of futures bets you can make on the season ahead.
Super Bowl Championship Odds
|Odds to Win
|49ers
|+250
|Ravens
|+600
|Chiefs
|+650
|Eagles
|+700
|Cowboys
|+750
|Dolphins
|+750
|Bills
|+1800
|Lions
|+2000
|Jaguars
|+2200
|Browns
|+4000
|Texans
|+8000
|Broncos
|+10000
|Rams
|+10000
|Bengals
|+12500
|Buccaneers
|+12500
|Packers
|+12500
|Colts
|+12500
|Seahawks
|+12500
|Vikings
|+12500
|Falcons
|+12500
|Saints
|+12500
|Steelers
|+12500
|Jets
|+100000
|Giants
|+100000
|Bears
|+100000
|Raiders
|+100000
|Titans
|+100000
|Chargers
|+100000
|Commanders
|+150000
|Panthers
|+150000
|Patriots
|+150000
|Cardinals
|+150000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
