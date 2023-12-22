Illuminate Christmas Creativity with Monport Laser's GP50 Integrated Fiber Laser Engraver and Festive Event

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is quickly approaching, and there's no better time to immerse yourself in the joy and creativity of Christmas than through the endless possibilities of laser cutting. Monport Laser, a leading name in laser engravers and cutters, has an exciting announcement to make: the introduction of their highly anticipated new product, the GP50W Integrated Fiber Laser Engraver, just in time for Christmas!

Monport Laser is here to spread the festive cheer with their much-anticipated Christmas Sale. Prepare to be amazed as all laser engraving machines are available at heavily discounted prices, with some machines offering incredible savings of up to 50%! To make this deal even more delightful, Monport Laser is running an exciting flash sale every three days, featuring a different machine. This means that throughout the Christmas Sale, you'll have the chance to find even more incredible deals on a variety of laser engraving machines.

This Christmas Enjoy The Best Price Of The New Product Monport GP50W Integrated Fiber Laser Engraver

The Monport GP 50W Fiber Laser Engraver, originally priced at $4499.99, is now available at a remarkable flash sale price of $3184.99, offering customers a generous 30% discount. Exquisitely developed by Monport, the GP series stands apart from all other fiber laser engravers on the market, boasting exceptional engraving capabilities without compromising affordability. This Christmas, Monport extends this substantial discount, seeking to introduce more laser engraving enthusiasts and craftsmen to this remarkable product and provide them with a splendid start to their engraving journey in the coming year. The flash sale of the Monport GP50 only lasts until December 25th, after which it will return to its original price. If you like this machine, don't miss out and shop now!

Dive into the World of Laser Engraving with the GP50

Equipped with a powerful 50W Raycus fiber laser, the Monport GP50 laser marker delivers unmatched speed, precision, and flexibility. Experience marking speeds up to 10,000mm/s, with precise cuts as small as 0.05mm per pass, ensuring accuracy down to ±0.1 microns. Moreover, the GP50's MTTF (Mean Time to Failure) exceeds an impressive 100,000 hours, guaranteeing its longevity and consistent performance.

The integration of an electric lifting focus system on the GP50 ensures spot-on focusing for every engraving task. With compatibility with LightBurn software, the GP50 laser engraver offers a seamless marking experience. Monport has also placed a strong emphasis on industry-leading heat dissipation technology in the GP50 laser cutter. The built-in air cooling system and unique side panel openings ensure efficient heat dissipation, allowing the machine to maintain peak performance consistently.

Furthermore, the GP50 laser marker exhibits attention to detail throughout its design. The casing is crafted from anodized aluminum oxide material, providing both a high-quality texture and robust durability. All sharp parts have been chamfered or filleted to ensure user safety is never compromised. Dust shields at the back of the work area are included to enhance the machine's lifespan and maintain its performance over time. Additionally, an extensive material pack is included, allowing you to kickstart your creative process right away.

The GP50 laser engraver is also a fashion revolution in fiber laser engraving. Unlike traditional split-type marking machines, the GP series is integrated, bringing a sleek and modern look to the market. Its lighter weight and smaller size contribute to its overall compactness and ease of transportation. The GP50's all-carbon black casing not only adds to its stylish appearance but also fits perfectly into any tasteful studio. Despite its smaller size, it boasts the same level of engraving capabilities as a split machine, making it a functional and eye-catching addition to any workspace. Enjoy an enhanced engraving experience with the GP50's combination of functionality and style. When faced with the choice between split and integrated fiber laser markers, let the GP series be your clear answer. With its comparable standard effect, enhanced appearance, and more affordable price, the decision becomes an easy one.

Elevate Your Christmas Projects with Monport's Laser Free DIY Files

Transform your DIY projects with Monport's free laser DIY files, offering endless possibilities for seasoned crafters and beginners alike. From personalized gift tags to festive ornaments and intricate snowflake patterns, let your creativity soar by simply downloading and using their files. Elevate your Christmas projects with precision and versatility using laser cutting technology, creating stunning works of art and unique designs. Monport Laser's cutting-edge engraving technology empowers users to craft intricate snowflakes, elegant ornaments, and custom-designed holiday cards, adding a touch of individuality and sophistication to any festive project.

Click Here to learn more about the Monport Christmas Sale and the Monport GP50 Integrated Fiber Laser Marking Machine.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

