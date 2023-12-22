Hope Harbor LKN Opens Its Doors in Mooresville, NC, Offering Premier Mental Health and Behavioral Therapy Services

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope Harbor LKN, a leading mental health and behavioral therapy group founded by licensed clinical social workers Donald R. Morrison and Jenny Greene, has officially opened its doors in Mooresville, North Carolina. With a combined experience of over 45 years, Donald and Jenny are committed to providing compassionate and professional therapy services to individuals and families in need.

Hope Harbor LKN: Where Hope Shines Bright!

Donald R. Morrison - LCSW, Founder of Hope Harbor LKN

Donald Morrison, a licensed clinical social worker with over 16 years of experience in the field, brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication to his clients. His expertise covers a wide range of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, OCD, PTSD, and more. Donald is certified in clinical supervision by NASW-NC and has a passion for helping clients challenge and overcome their mental health obstacles. He emphasizes a person-centered, strengths-based approach to treatment.

Donald's Commitment to Clients: "I am here to support you on your journey to well-being. You are already awesome, and my mission is to help you become the best version of yourself. Keep HOPE Alive!"

Jenny Greene - LCSW, Founder of Hope Harbor LKN

Jenny Greene, also a licensed clinical social worker, has been dedicated to helping children since 1994. She has a strong background in educational services and behavioral mental health services for children aged 0-17. Jenny believes in the importance of face-to-face interactions for young children's therapeutic interventions, striving to enhance their development and potential.

Jenny's Commitment to Clients: "I am committed to helping children reach their fullest potential. Their well-being is my priority, and I believe that every child deserves the chance to have a better day than the one before."

Comprehensive Services for a Brighter Tomorrow

Hope Harbor LKN offers a wide range of therapy and counseling services to address the diverse needs of its community. Their services include:

ADHD Therapy: Tailored interventions to help individuals manage and thrive with ADHD.

Adolescent Therapy and Counseling: Specialized support for adolescents facing emotional and behavioral challenges.

Behavioral Health Therapy and Counseling Services : Targeted strategies to address behavioral health concerns. Targeted strategies to address behavioral health concerns.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: Evidence-based techniques to change negative thought patterns and behaviors.

Family Therapy: Strengthening family bonds and resolving conflicts.

Individual Counseling: Personalized therapy to address individual mental health needs.

Marriage Counseling: Rebuilding and improving relationships through expert guidance.

Mental Health Therapy and Counseling Services : Compassionate support for various mental health issues. Compassionate support for various mental health issues.

PTSD Therapy: Specialized trauma-informed therapy to help individuals heal.

Personality Disorder Therapy: Effective strategies for managing personality disorders.

Serving the Community's Mental Health Needs

Hope Harbor LKN's mission is to be a steadfast partner on the journey to well-being. They understand that life's challenges can sometimes feel overwhelming, and reaching out for assistance is a brave step towards a brighter, more hopeful tomorrow. Their professional and experienced staff creates a supportive community where clients can find the tools, knowledge, and support they need to take control of their mental health.

Whether you're dealing with depression, anxiety, ADHD, relationship problems, or any other mental health issue, Hope Harbor LKN is here to help. They believe that everyone has the potential for positive change and is committed to helping individuals become the best version of themselves.

Hope Harbor LKN is now accepting new patients and invites the Mooresville community to experience their exceptional therapy and counseling services. Their compassionate staff, diverse specialties, and dedication to quality care make them the premier therapy and counseling group in the area.

Visit Hope Harbor LKN's Website to Learn More: www.HopeHarborLKN.com

Media Contact: hopeharborlkn@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hope Harbor LKN