2023 in Review: iFLYTEK Bridges Communications Gaps at World's Leading Sporting and Technology Events

HEFEI, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, iFLYTEK provided its speech and translation technologies to some of the world's leading sporting and technology events, facilitating seamless communications among participants, guests, media, and organizers.

In 2023, iFLYTEK participated in:

iFLYTEK also made high-level appearances at some of the world's top technology expos, including:

Asia , where iFLYTEK unveiled its chat generative pre-trained transformer (cgpt); The BEYOND Expo 2023, one of the largest and most influential technology exhibitions in, where iFLYTEK unveiled its chat generative pre-trained transformer (cgpt);

AI EXPO TOKYO , Japan's largest trade show for AI tech companies, where the company showcased its offerings of customized intelligent solutions to meet various industrial needs. largest trade show for AI tech companies, where the company showcased its offerings of customized intelligent solutions to meet various industrial needs.

Dubai 's top three global premier technology events, gathered industry peers and experts to explore the potential for developing and applying AI and intelligent speech technology. GITEX Global 2023 , one of's top three global premier technology events, gathered industry peers and experts to explore the potential for developing and applying AI and intelligent speech technology.

iFLYTEK is proud to have achieved barrier-free communication for the international community and to be welcomed at some of the world's most renowned sporting events and exhibitions. iFLYTEK plans to continue refining its tools to further connectivity and provide solutions for the global market.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

