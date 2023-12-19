WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX ADDS TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM; NAMES JAMIE DAVIS VP OF SUPPLY CHAIN & PROCUREMENT AND TYLER SCHACK VP OF TECHNOLOGY

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux , the renowned restaurant and sports bar concept, is proud to announce the appointment of two industry veterans with Jamie Davis being named the Vice President of Supply Chain & Procurement and Tyler Schack stepping in as the Vice President of Technology. These strategic moves reinforce Walk-On's commitment to excellence as the brand continues its path of expansion and growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Davis and Tyler Schack to the Walk-On's family. Their extensive experience and proven track records in their respective fields align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences for our guests and assembling a high-caliber team to drive Walk-On's to new heights." said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's.

As the VP of Supply Chain & Procurement, Davis brings over fifteen years of invaluable experience in the Foodservice industry to her role at Walk-On's. Her previous experience includes positions as the VP of Supply Chain & Procurement at Insomnia Cookies, VP of Supply Chain at Edible Brands, Director of Supply Chain at Focus Brands (Cinnabon), and Director of Supply Chain at Tropical Smoothie Café. She's a proven procurement strategist who excels at building scalable distribution networks as a foundation for rapid revenue growth.

"I'm elated to embark on this exciting journey as the VP of Supply Chain & Procurement for Walk-On's. The energy and passion that define this brand resonate with me, and I'm eager to contribute my experience and strategic vision to elevate the supply chain and procurement processes.," said, Jamie Davis, Vice President of Supply Chain & Procurement. "I look forward to making a meaningful impact, ensuring the continued success and growth of this brand in the dynamic and ever-evolving restaurant industry."

Tyler Schack, the VP of Technology comes to Walk-On's previously from Focus Brands, where he served as the Director of Retail IT, overseeing all retail technology and new store openings for seven brands and over 3000 locations. Tyler's journey in the industry began at Buffalo Wild Wings, where he started as an hourly team member and worked his way up through various roles before transitioning to corporate as an administrator.

"I am honored to step into the role of Vice President of Technology at Walk-On's, a brand known for its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the guest experience," said, Tyler Schack, VP of Technology at Walk-On's. "I look forward to building on the technological foundation already here and am excited to explore new avenues to incorporate the latest tech advancements to ensure that our valued Walk-On's guests continue to enjoy an unparalleled dining experience."

The Walk-On's team is confident that Jamie Davis and Tyler Schack will play instrumental roles in advancing the brand's mission to provide an exceptional dining experience for all guests.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisee's Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

