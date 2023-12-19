New venture from industry veterans: BEYOND Hospitality launches with a mission to redefine sports hospitality

Founded by industry leaders, BEYOND Hospitality packs decades of industry innovation and expertise into their executive and leadership teams.

ZURICH, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality industry innovator and executive chairman of Match Group Holdings Ltd, Jaime Byrom is excited to announce the launch of his latest venture: the BEYOND Hospitality Group AG.

Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman or BEYOND Hospitality (PRNewswire)

BEYOND's vision is to deliver remarkable hospitality experiences at the world's premier sporting events, with services that extend from the conception and creation of official programmes, through to sales, customer care, on-site delivery and ancillary programmes.

Byrom himself, has 35+ years of experience in this sphere, having pioneered new concepts and formats in hospitality products since the late 1980s, products that changed the face of the field and influenced all of its operators. A seasoned entrepreneur, Byrom remains a shareholder in and board member of MATCH Hospitality. Match Group Holdings, however, is a new and separate entity incorporated in 2023 to pursue new ventures.

In addition to Byrom, the company is founded and led by a team of industry veterans with more than 180 years of collective global hospitality sports experience under their belts – including Chief Revenue Officer Michael Kelly, Chief Administration Officer Vivienne Bervoets, Ricardo Fort as Chief Marketing Officer and James Byrom as UK Events Managing Director. Furthermore, strategic investments and hospitality consultancy Aspire Katara Hospitality have acquired a meaningful stake (30%) in BEYOND.

Byrom said: "We're thrilled to introduce BEYOND Hospitality to the world. This company was created to provide a 360-degree service for event owners and amplify top-tier events guided by our vision to not simply delivering hospitality but redefine it and set new standards. We craft world-class hospitality, moment by unforgettable moment."

BEYOND has an established a robust sales network with a truly global reach, and has already confirmed a number of new clients and partners for events kicking off in 2024, the details of which will be shared in due course.

The BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality programme creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners. #RedefineRemarkable

For more, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of BEYOND Hospitality Group AG. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

BEYOND Hospitality Logo (PRNewswire)

