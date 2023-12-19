Karen Jones joins Cetera Investors

Experienced advisor with more than $71 million AUA for clients moves to Cetera Investors from MML Investor Services

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Karen Jones, CLU, ChFC, CASL has joined the Cetera Investors** office in Tampa, Fla. Jones, a 37-year veteran in the field, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had about $71 million in assets under administration* as of Oct. 31, 2023.

"I could not be more pleased to join the positive and collaborative culture both within the Cetera Investors' Tampa, Fla. Office as well as at Cetera Financial Group," Jones said. "I made the choice to affiliate with Cetera Investors after watching several peers do the same, and I am encouraged by my experience in a short amount of time. Through my entire career, I have never experienced the quality of encouragement and support I've encountered here."

"We are pleased to welcome Karen to our growing office, and we are confident that she is a great fit at Cetera Investors," said Matt Schommer, branch manager for the Tampa, Fla. office of Cetera Investors. "Karen brings with her a wealth of experience and deep relationships with her clients. Pairing her strengths and expertise with our resources will empower Karen's practice to continue thriving for years to come."

Jones holds both her Series 7 and Series 63 registrations. Over her career, she's built a loyal client base, largely through community outreach retirement and income seminars, and has grown and nurtured many of those long-time client relationships into friendships.

Now a veteran in the field, Jones said she began working in financial services almost by accident. At two different points in her early career, she ran into separate high school teachers who had begun careers in the industry. The first helped her secure a job as an assistant to an insurance agent and the second let her know about an administrative role with Paine Webber, an investment bank and brokerage firm at the time. From those experiences, Jones began to understand the flexible and fulfilling nature of financial advice – and found she fit well into the role.

When she isn't working, Jones enjoys giving back to the Tampa community by working with a local quilting group to make pillowcases for the local children's hospital and by playing piano for her church's children's group. Jones also enjoys spending time with her husband of 38 years, Vaughn, as well as their two grown children – Shelly and Stewart – three grandchildren and two chihuahuas.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Cetera Investors is a marketing name for Cetera Investment Services, LLC. Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

