Tampa General Hospital Reveals the "Muma Children's Hospital at TGH," Celebrating a Historic Charitable Contribution to Support Tampa General's Pediatric Health Services

The New Name Reflects the Generosity of Pam and Les Muma and their Passion for Supporting Tampa General and the Broader Community.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the Tampa General Hospital Foundation announced today the children's hospital will be renamed "Muma Children's Hospital at TGH" in honor of the generosity of Pam and Les Muma.

Tampa General Hospital's children's hospital has been renamed to the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH.

The Tampa Bay couple have been long-time supporters of the academic health system and passionate advocates for the children of the region. Last month, Pam and Les Muma made a transformational gift to Tampa General in support of the Children's Hospital. This marks the most significant contribution to TGH and the largest gift ever to any children's hospital in our region.

"There are no limits to the generosity of Pam and Les Muma. Their contribution to Tampa General in support of the Children's Hospital will have a meaningful and lasting impact across the state, most especially on the families and children of our community," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "This contribution reflects our efforts at Tampa General to transform our nation's health care landscape, increase access to world-class care across Florida and promote health and wellness in our communities. When we invest in the health and well-being of our children at an early age, we have the opportunity to establish a foundation for a long and healthy life, and by increasing access to exceptional care for the youngest patients who are battling the most complex illnesses, we can help save lives that have just begun."

The Muma Children's Hospital at TGH provides a comprehensive array of specialized children's services and high-quality medical care to children and their families. The hospital includes a Pediatric Trauma Center verified as Level I by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). From simple injuries to major trauma, and from basic illnesses to complex chronic conditions, the medical team at Muma Children's Hospital at TGH takes an integrated approach to addressing children's psychological, social and developmental needs in addition to medical treatment. Whether it is neonates or adolescents, the needs of the whole child are supported by a comprehensive team of professionals at Tampa General. Pediatric specialists and surgeons, pediatric-certified nurses, psychologists, certified child life specialists and pediatric therapists all work together to ensure children get the best care.

"We are excited to partner again with TGH and USF Health to continue their excellence in pediatric health care for the Tampa Bay area as they provide the best care for the sickest of babies and the children of this community," said Pam and Les Muma.

"The Mumas' significant investments in Tampa General are a testament to the strength of our organization and the commitment of our physicians and teams," said Drew Graham, chair of the board of directors at Tampa General Hospital. "They have seen first-hand just how meaningful Tampa General's world-class care is to the families and children of our region, and we are fortunate to have their support for our shared mission of reaching more families with greater access to academic-based health care."

Giving to TGH is not new for the Mumas. Les was a long-time member of the TGH Board of Directors, and he played a pivotal role in cementing and strengthening the partnership between TGH and USF Health. Pam is a past chair of the TGH Foundation board of trustees, and she is currently on the Elevating Excellence campaign committee, working tirelessly to advance and support the Foundation's efforts. TGH bears the Muma name throughout its locations and service lines to reflect the generous contributions from the family over the years, including the Muma Chair of Neonatology at USF Health, the Lisa Muma Weitz Cell Laboratory at USF Health and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at TGH.

"Because of the generosity of our supporters, Tampa General has effectively become one of the nation's leading academic health systems," said Gordon Gillette, chair of the TGH Foundation Board of Trustees. "The most recent contribution from the Mumas will help us reach new heights for the benefit of our community, our state and beyond."

Pam and Les Muma are legendary philanthropists in Florida, having contributed to many causes throughout the region that are near and dear to their hearts. Both graduates of the University of South Florida, the Mumas have served their alma mater in leadership roles and generously donated to support education and athletics at USF.

"TGH would not be where it is today without the generosity and unwavering support of Pam and Les Muma," said Frann Leppla, senior vice president of development and chief philanthropy officer at the TGH Foundation. "Their selfless contributions have enabled us to invest in our hospital, adopt new technologies, meet the needs of our team members and deliver exceptional care to families across our state."

Tampa General and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine together form one of the nation's leading academic health systems. They combine clinical care, teaching and research to deliver the best possible outcomes, including cutting-edge technologies, resources and therapies, to the communities they serve.

Tampa General revealed the new branding of the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH during a holiday celebration for the Women's and Children's team.

