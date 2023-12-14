Thomas Jefferson University Names Said Ibrahim, MD, MBA, MPH the Anthony F. and Gertrude M. DePalma Dean of Sidney Kimmel Medical College

Dr. Ibrahim will also be President of Jefferson University Physicians

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, Jefferson welcomed newly appointed Anthony F. and Gertrude M. DePalma Dean of Thomas Jefferson University's esteemed Sidney Kimmel Medical College and president of Jefferson University Physicians (JUP), Said Ibrahim, MD, MBA, MPH. Dr. Ibrahim is an internal medicine physician who has served as a primary care doctor, educator, administrator, and clinician investigator, brings a wealth of higher education, research and healthcare experience to this crucial leadership role, and is nationally recognized for his efforts to combat health disparities.

Said Ibrahim, MD, MBA, MPH (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Ibrahim has demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration and inclusivity within the medical community," said Susan Aldridge, PhD, Interim President of Thomas Jefferson University. "He brings not only a deep understanding of the evolving landscape of medical education but also a vision for furthering our medical school's reputation as a hub for academic excellence, cutting-edge research, compassionate patient care, and diversity and inclusion."

As Dean, Dr. Ibrahim will build upon the existing collaborative, transdisciplinary, and vibrant culture to further position the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and Jefferson Health as a premier academic healthcare institution in Philadelphia and beyond.

"My vision prioritizes strong partnerships between clinical leadership and the academic programs, mentoring and leadership development, strengthening research capacity, training future generations of physicians, and promoting inclusion and belonging among trainees, students, faculty and staff," said Dr. Ibrahim. "I will work closely with Jefferson leaders on community engagement to address today's urgent health challenges locally and nationally."

Dr. Ibrahim joined Thomas Jefferson University from Northwell Health where he served as senior vice president of Northwell Health's Medicine Service Line. In that role, he was also chair of the Department of Medicine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and the Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Previously, Dr. Ibrahim was professor of Population Health Sciences and the founding chief of the Division of Healthcare Delivery Science and Innovation at the Department of Population Health Sciences for Weill Cornell Medicine. He was also Weill Cornell's inaugural senior associate dean for Diversity and Inclusion.

Prior to his role at Weill Cornell Medicine he served as Chief of Medicine at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center and Vice-Chair of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ibrahim back home to Philadelphia," said Jefferson Chief Executive Officer, Joseph G. Cacchione, MD. "He will have an impact on medical education and healthcare now and in the future as we educate the next generation of physicians to provide competent, compassionate and world-class care to the communities they will serve in Philadelphia and across the world."

Dr. Ibrahim received his Bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and his Medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He also holds a Master's degree in Public Health from Harvard University's School of Public Health and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Dr. Ibrahim completed his internship and residency training in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

In his over twenty years of providing care to Veterans, Dr. Ibrahim learned the importance of access to care, especially access to cutting-edge treatments such as knee and hip replacement surgery. For more than 25 years, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Dr. Ibrahim's research has focused on variations in access to needed treatments among patients with knee/hip osteoarthrosis. As the director of the Philadelphia VA National Center of Innovation for Health Equity Research and Promotion (CHERP), Dr. Ibrahim mentored many students and young faculty to pursue research that advances health equity in different healthcare dimensions and diagnoses.

In recognition of his seminal research on health equity, Dr. Ibrahim was this year inducted into the National Academy of Medicine, which is considered one the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

About Thomas Jefferson University

Thomas Jefferson University, founded in 1824 as the Jefferson Medical College, is today a national doctoral research university and a pioneer in transdisciplinary, professional education. Home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, Jefferson is a preeminent academic institution delivering high-impact education in over 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to 8,400 students across 10 colleges. The University's academic offerings now include architecture, business, design, engineering, fashion, health, medicine, science, social science and textiles. Jefferson is redefining the higher education value proposition with an approach that is collaborative and active; increasingly global; integrated with industry; focused on research across disciplines to foster innovation and discovery; and technology-enhanced. Student-athletes compete as the Jefferson Rams in the NCAA Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

