SOCi's Genius Social Revolutionizes Social Media Through AI-Powered Content Development and Customer Engagement

Advanced AI automation built for multi-location enterprises delivers massive time and cost savings while driving performance gains

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises, proudly announced the beta launch of Genius Social , the second product in the company's Genius line of next generation autonomous marketing products. This cutting-edge AI automation layer added to SOCi's core Social product will revolutionize how multi-location marketers create localized content and engage with consumers.

SOCi, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Genius Social leverages SOCi's CoMarketing Cloud to aggregate data and customer insights from a diverse range of channels, including search engines, social media, customer reviews, and beyond. This integration not only gathers data but also synthesizes it to create a comprehensive 360-degree view of local customer interests. This holistic understanding is the foundation upon which Genius Social builds its content strategy. It's like having a data scientist and digital marketing strategist for each location.

Here's what makes Genius Social a game-changer:

Localized Content Creation: Harness the power of AI to generate content that resonates with your local audience. Genius Social aligns with brand messaging and taps into local trends, delivering content that speaks directly to a specific community.

Effortless Customer Engagement: Respond to consumer interactions seamlessly with AI-crafted, on-brand responses. Stay consistent across all locations while saving time and resources.

Enhanced Efficiency: AI does the heavy lifting, empowering local managers to focus on running their stores without the burden of daily social media tasks.

Proven Results: As Genius Social beta customer, Pacifica Host Hotels, noted, "Marking a new era of efficiency, our social engagement response time went from almost four days to less than one day, with an unprecedented 95% resolve rate."

"Imagine having an AI-powered assistant or 'comarketer' that not only crafts compelling, hyper-local content but also handles customer engagements with ease," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer, SOCi. "This frees up your local managers' time to focus on what they do best – running their business."

Existing SOCi Social customers can join the Beta waitlist now to be among the first to experience the dual benefits of two AI-powered modules: Content and Engagements. Genius Social will become widely available to multi-location enterprises in January 2024.

"We're thrilled with Genius Engagements! Its efficiency is remarkable, saving us so much time. The inclusion of emojis and the unique, personalized responses are particularly impressive. We haven't needed to adjust any directives, as the current AI model is working nicely," said the team at Kumon, a Genius Social beta customer.

Businesses lose out on over $1.1M in social media value due to suboptimal social presence and local engagement, and crafting an effective social media strategy is particularly challenging for local businesses limited in time and resources. With less effort and more impact, Genius Social unlocks a more efficient, effective, and engaging social media presence across every location.

Visit SOCi's blog to discover how Genius Social, combined with other products like SOCi Genius Reviews, can transform social media strategies for enterprises with the power of AI.

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud Platform for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi's Genius layer of the platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

