THE POINTS GUY RELEASES ANNUAL LIST OF BEST HOTEL OPENINGS OF 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Points Guy (TPG) released the brand's annual list of the most exciting, newly opened hotels that opened around the world this year. The list of fabulous properties is TPG's longest to date and includes everything from over-the-top jetsetter favorites to under-the-radar tropical resorts and even budget-friendly points hotels where families can save thousands of dollars on a stellar vacation.

"At The Points Guy, it's part of our ethos to keep all types of travelers in mind, whether it's a college student embarking on their first solo trip, newlyweds splurging on a safari honeymoon, families reconnecting in familiar places or curious travelers simply hoping to explore a new destination," said TPG's managing editor of hotels, Ellie Nan Storck. "That's exactly why readers will find our list to be one of the most diverse cross-sections of any 'best of' hotel list published today."

This year's list is the culmination of countless hours (and nights) of travel and research from TPG's robust editorial team of hotel experts, and a global roster of contributors. The team considered hundreds of new hotels in the U.S. and abroad, assessing service, design, amenities, location and uniqueness of character. After visiting many of them personally, TPG eventually narrowed down the top contenders to just 37 distinctive properties that embody both the excitement of travel today and the major trends we're following within the hospitality industry.

New hotels on the list are reinvigorating historic landmarks, like the stately Raffles London at the OWO, and reviving beloved classics like the reincarnation of the Regent Hong Kong and makeover of the iconic Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort in Hawaii. From the Himalayan heights of Bhutan to the shores of Aruba, where a new Embassy Suites puts an affordable — but still upscale — family vacation within reach for those with Hilton points to use – the list includes a trip for everyone, especially the savvy travelers who are looking to maximize their experiences and minimize their spending.

"No traveler is any one thing," said Eric Rosen, TPG's director of travel content. "Sometimes, we want to splurge for a Parisian palace hotel to pamper us, and other times we just want to redeem our points for a comfortable stay so we can enjoy even more time on the road. That's why our list truly is for everyone, whether it's to indulge your wanderlust or simply to make the most of your limited vacation days without breaking the bank."

Going into 2024, TPG is excited to share this list of hotels in every price range and across six continents, with an option for every type of traveler.

The Points Guy (TPG) is a trusted travel and lifestyle media platform that focuses on maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending. Through an informative, clever point of view, TPG has become the leading online site for all things points, miles and resourceful travel experiences. The site's editorial content and newsletter consists of firsthand flight, hotel and airplane reviews, curated travel guides and immersive video components, as well as global event activations. Since its launch in 2010, founder Brian Kelly has expanded the team to include a distinguished editorial staff and extensive network of freelancers around the globe. Today, TPG reaches 11 million unique monthly visitors and more than 3.5 million followers across social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok).

