Vote for Play of the Week 1/7-1/12

Mavs Magical Comeback

The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Men’s Basketball Team found themselves in danger of suffering their first conference loss of the year, and first loss at Brownson Arena of the year trailing New Mexico Highlands at the half. The Mavs struggled from beyond the arc in the first half going 5-20 from three in the first half. Second half everything changed, especially the Mavs shooting. The team came storming back, turning a nine-point deficit into a 22-point victory, and the shooting drastically improved, the team shot 20 more three-point attempts in the second half, but this time they connected on thirteen helping them storm back for the win.

Rowland and Reed Drop big points and a Dime

The Mavs Women’s Team also had a dominant couple of games in their return from break. They were already up big on the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves, and the two big stars of the in the win scored three points on a flashy play. True Freshman Guard Mason Rowland corrals a tipped ball, then ,makes the cross-court pass to the Sophomore Forward Olivia Reed in just the right spot for Reed to make the layup and draw the free throw. Reed made her free throw completing the three-point play. Rowland went on to drop a career high 30-points in the 74-59 CMU win, Reed had 20 of her own.

Orchard Plucks a Bucket

The top ranked team High School Boys Basketball Team in Colorado picked up right where they left off against the Centauri Falcons. The Wildcats went on to win 71-36, thanks to heads up plays like the steal and score from Senior Guard Max Orchard, who blocked a Centauri shot attempt, corralled the rebound, and took it all the way the other way himself for the score, even fighting through a couple Falcon defenders.

