Travel Advisory: I-70 Westbound Closure at Vail Pass Summit

By Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Travelers are advised of a temporary closure on I-70 westbound at Vail Pass Summit, located near Copper Mountain, due to safety concerns. The road closure, initiated at Exit 190, is expected to cause delays, and motorists are urged to plan alternative routes.

Authorities have implemented this closure to address safety issues in the interest of the traveling public. While inconvenience is anticipated, ensuring the well-being of commuters is the top priority.

Drivers are encouraged to stay updated on the situation through official channels and consider adjusting their travel plans accordingly. Local authorities are working diligently to resolve safety concerns and aim to reopen the westbound lanes as soon as conditions permit.

For real-time updates and detailed information, commuters can refer to official announcements from the Colorado Department of Transportation or relevant local authorities. Your cooperation and understanding during this temporary closure are greatly appreciated.

