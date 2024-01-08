The snow will fade overnight, leaving strong winds to start the work week.

Wind speeds may reach roughly 40 MPH in some locations tomorrow.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Snow Storm Conclusion

There have been snow showers across the Western Slope all afternoon. The storm we have been tracking, which was set to hit the area today, was slightly delayed by just a few hours due to shifting weather patterns. Nonetheless, the storm will remain in the area for the rest of the night. It will clear from the region by tomorrow morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in place for the four corners region, Grand Mesa and Battlement Mesa. This area may see up to 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, 40 MPH wind gusts, and hazardous travel conditions. This alert begins on Saturday evening and will last through Monday morning.

High Wind Speeds

Monday morning will be windy. The storm will move out of the region, but high wind speeds will be left in its place. The stronger wind gusts begin around midnight tonight. 6 AM Monday will bring 39 MPH winds to Grand Junction.

Next 24 Hours

The out-the-door forecast is chilly for the start of the work week. At 7 AM, it will be 26°. These temperatures will be paired with the high wind speeds for the first half of the day.

Low temperatures for tonight in the early morning hours will be cold. Grand Junction will reach 19° tonight. Delta will reach 15°, Montrose will reach 17°, and Cortez will reach 12°.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 34° in Grand Junction, 31° in Delta, 26° in Montrose, and 29° in Cortez.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay
I-70 Westbound: right lane closed near Idaho Springs

Latest News

The incoming storm system is expected to last through the early morning hours of Monday.
Snow starting late tonight brings high winds and cold temperatures.
There may be a few passing flurries tonight accompanied by cooling temperatures.
An incoming snow system will impact the Western Slope tomorrow evening through Monday morning.
Snow incoming, and possibly more to come
Snow Incoming, and Possibly More to Come
Snow incoming, and possibly more to come
Snow Incoming, and Possibly More to Come