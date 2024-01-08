Raiders Victorious 24-17 over Broncos in season finale

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores a touchdown in front of Denver...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aidan O’Connell passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns, Zamir White rushed for 112 yards and a relentless Las Vegas pass rush helped the Raiders continue their dominance over the Denver Broncos with a 27-14 victory Sunday.

This was the Raiders’ eighth consecutive victory over their AFC West rivals and 10th in 11 games. That included a 4-0 record in Las Vegas.

Both teams ended their season at 8-9 and out of the playoffs with a number of questions facing both franchises. That includes whether Raiders own Mark Davis makes interim Antonio Pierce the full-time coach or searches for someone outside the organization. Las Vegas went 5-4 since Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels on Halloween night, and fans chanted “AP!” toward the end of the game.

O’Connell overcame a injury to the index finger on his throwing hand — he didn’t play the Raiders’ first drive of the second half — to complete a 33-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the Raiders ahead 24-7.

Meyers also scored a TD in the second quarter, turning what was designed to be a wide receiver pass to a 5-yard run when the play broke down.

Teammate Davante Adams reached 100 catches for the fourth straight season, joining Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs as the only players to accomplish that over the same span. Antonio Brown, who had six such consecutive seasons with Pittsburgh from 2013-18, holds the NFL record.

Las Vegas committed no penalties, the second time that has happened this season. The Raiders also weren’t penalized Nov. 26 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham made his second start in a row in favor of the benched Russell Wilson. Stidham passed for 272 yards with a TD and interception and was sacked five times and hit 11 times. He quarterbacked the Raiders over their final two games last season in place of Derek Carr, who also was benched.

After the teams traded lengthy first-half touchdown drives, Las Vegas took the lead for good on a 49-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson and a 3-yard touchdown pass from O’Connell to Adams. The TD occurred with 7 seconds left and capped a 12-play, 98-yard drive that took just 1:36.

INJURIES

Broncos: RT Mike McGlinchey (ribs) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. ... WR Courtland Sutton (ankle), TE Nate Adkins (concussion), LB Nik Bonitto (calf) and RB Jaleel McLaughlin (calf) were injured during the game. Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), TE Michael Mayer (toe) and T Thayer Munford (knee/illness) did not play. Jacobs missed the last four games of the season and Mayer the final three. Munford was injured last week at Indianapolis.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old
Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay
I-70 Westbound: right lane closed near Idaho Springs

Latest News

Photo: PxHere
The Grand Junction Rotary Club will host Cards for a Cause: a fundraiser for local youth mental health services
Saturday Night Showcase
Saturday Night Showcase: Legendary Night for CMU Men’s & Women’s Basketball
The incoming storm system is expected to last through the early morning hours of Monday.
First Alert Weather-- Forecast for Saturday 1/6/24
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) looks for the puck as Colorado Avalanche...
Sam Reinhart scores 3 more goals as the streaking Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-4