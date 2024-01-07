Snow starting late tonight brings high winds and cold temperatures.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

An incoming snow system will impact the Western Slope tomorrow evening through Monday morning. The Futurecast Radar image indicates that the storm system will drop in from the state’s northwest corner and begin in the early morning hours. Overnight, the storm system will hold its position over the Western Slope and remain there throughout the entirety of the day on Sunday. This storm system will continue to impact the area until Monday morning, clearing from the area by 9 AM.

With this storm system, a Winter Storm Warning is in place for the four corners region, Grand Mesa and Battlement Mesa. This area may see 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, 40 MPH wind gusts, and hazardous travel conditions. This alert begins on Saturday evening and will last through Monday morning.

Wind

Wind gusts will reach high speeds with this storm system. Wins will pick up across the western slope around 9 PM tonight. By 2 AM Sunday, the wind speeds will continue to rise. Winds will fluctuate throughout the day to follow.

I-70

Nearly all ski resorts will be experiencing heavy snowfall tomorrow, which is great for the ski season but poor for travel conditions. The interstate will undergo severe weather impacts on Sunday. Snow showers are expected to go on and off throughout the day and night.

Highs & Lows

The lows for tonight as the snow starts falling will be 23° in Grand Junction, 20° in Delta, 18° in Montrose, and 15° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 36° in Grand Junction, 36° in Delta, 32° in Montrose, and 31° in Cortez.

