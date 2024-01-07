The Grand Junction Rotary Club will host Cards for a Cause: a fundraiser for local youth mental health services

Photo: PxHere
Photo: PxHere(WHSV)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rotary Club of Grand Junction will be hosting an afternoon of Texas Hold ‘em to raise money to support mental health services for students visiting Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center.

The GJ Rotary Club has been a longtime supporter of the local youth’s mental health. The Club is committed to raising $20,000 to support the mental health services that are provided at the Warrior Wellness Center which is run by MarillacHealth at Central High School.

MarillacHealth is a free-standing non-profit organization that has provided healthcare to Mesa County residents for over 35 years. MarillacHealth mainly cares for lower income, uninsured, or underinsured residents, ensuring that no one is turned away for their inability to pay.

Rosa Gardner, Director of CHS’s Warrior Wellness Center, speaks on how important the Rotary’s support is:

“We are grateful to Rotary for understanding the need and jumping in to help... So many kids at Central benefit from our services, and it takes all kinds of support to help them be healthy and successful.”

The Warrior Wellness Center opened in August of 2020 and has since provided primary medical, behavioral, and dental health care to CHS students and staff. Students have commonly been seen for sports physicals, colds, sore throats, and concussions. They additionally address mental health concerns such as depression, anxiety, and stress. The dental care offered includes basic cleanings and screenings.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, January 27th, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Moose Lodge. The public is invited and encouraged to attend to raise money for the local youth. Participants can either purchase a table of 8 for $1,000 or can play on their own for $100. Participants will also receive a lunch and drink ticket, a stack of poker chips, and a special gift.

Reservations are required in order to attend and participate, you can find that information here.

