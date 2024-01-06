Workplace disagreement in Delta County leads to shots fired by Grand Junction man

The man charged with First Degree Murder is currently being held at the Delta County Detention Center.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A deadly workplace dispute lead to a murder charge in Delta County.

Thursday morning the Delta Emergency Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call from a person saying that their boss had been shot at a ranch property near Austin, CO near the 10,000 Block of Payne Siding Road. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and along with other first responders from North Fork EMS. Upon arrival the deputies made contact with the 9-1-1 caller and a male suspect. They discovered the body of a man, who was identified as 58 year old John David Vieira, had suffered from multiple bullet wounds and was dead upon arrival.

Based on evidence at the scene the investigators and deputies were able to arrest Luke Shelton, a 20 year old Grand Junction resident, on probable cause. Shelton is being held at the Delta County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond where he faces 2 charges: Murder in the First Degree (a Class 1 Felony) and Tampering with a Deceased Body (a Class 3 Felony).

Investigators determined the shooting to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Latest News

Doug Lamborn (R) Colorado
U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn will not seek re-election in 2024
“Colorado’s 2024 Presidential primary ballot is certified." says Secretary Griswold
Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2024 Colorado Presidential Primary Election Ballot
Lamborn's retirement results in the opening of all 3 Republican-held seats in Colorado’s...
U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn will not seek re-election in 2024
The man charged with First Degree Murder is currently being held at the Delta County Detention...
Workplace disagreement in Delta County leads to shots fired by Grand Junction man