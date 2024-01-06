Westcott kicks four, makes four & wins Play of the Week

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week’s Play of the Week winner is a follow up from the nominations, consisting of outstanding single game performances from 2023.

Central High School’s Junior Kicker River Wescott put together a strong junior season, but in a rivalry game against the Palisade Bulldogs, she was perfect. She lined up four kicks, and made all four, making a big impact on the Warriors 28-7 victory over Palisade.

“I also got my first tackle that game. So, I felt really, really good about that one. And everybody was really excited. And I feel like it just really helped the team. And I just, I just feel a lot more accepted now knowing that I can do things that they can do,” Westcott said.

If you captured a play you think is up there with the best on the Western Slope, send it to Sports Director Garrett Brown at Garrett.Brown@kkco11news.com along with a description of the play.

