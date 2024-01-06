Grand Junction City Council greenlights $82 million in bonds for Recreation Center Project

The City Manager, Greg Canton, anticipates the bonds to be issued in February.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction City Council voted 6-1 in favor of authorizing bonds for a new recreation center.

The approved rule allows for the supplying of $70 million in bonds with a maximum debt service of over $148 million and an annual repayment cap of $4.59 million.

The funding for the $82 million project encompasses $68 million in bonds with more than $6 million in additional costs. The project is set to receive a $1 million grant from the Department of Local Affairs, $2.5 million in dedicated tax revenues, and $4 million in partner contributions.

Greg Canton, City Manager, anticipates the bond to be issued in February with ground breaking around mid-2024

