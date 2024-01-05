Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

