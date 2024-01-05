No.1 Ranked Fruita Boys Basketball dominate as high school basketball returns from break

By Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High School Basketball is back from the holiday hiatus, with several Western Slope teams returning to the Hardwood.

The number one ranked team in the state, the Fruita Monument Wildcats lived up to the hype they have accumulated at this point of their season, running away with the win over the Centauri Falcons, at a final of 71-36. The win puts the Wildcats at 11-0 on the season, with just a couple games to go before beginning Southwestern League Play.

The Wildcats Boys and Girls Teams will return to action Saturday taking on Chatfield at home.

Over in Palisade, the Bulldog Boys and Girls teams both made their return tonight, taking on the Summit Tigers.

The Bulldogs Girls Team continues their strong start to the season, pickin gup where they left off, with a 53-38 victory to move to 8-3 so far on the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Boys team tried to follow suite but came up just short against the Tigers, losing almost as narrow as possible at 56-54.

Both teams head to Rifle Saturday.

The Meeker Cowboys welcomed in a team from north of the state boarder, in the Little Snake River River Rattlers, from Wyoming. The warm welcome to Colorado didn’t extend much further, as the cowboys took down the snakes 59-33.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
Grand Junction Safeway sells winning Powerball ticket that has yet to be claimed
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed...
Lucky winner snags $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024
I-70 MP 205.75 WB : 0.3 miles E of US 6/CO 9 in Silverthorne
Update: Silverthorne closure opens up left lane
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old

Latest News

No.1 Ranked Fruita Boys Basketball dominate as high school basketball returns from break
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) hits a 3-pointer over Golden State Warriors forward...
Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127
Garvey's Gardens
New year, new flowers with Garvey’s Gardens
Garvey's Gardens
Garvey's Gardens