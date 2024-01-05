Mesa County jail to be featured in docuseries

Mesa County Jail
Mesa County Jail(kkco/kjct)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The folks at the Mesa County Detention Facility are getting some time in the Hollywood spotlight, as a part of the second season of the A&E docuseries, “Booked: First Day In”.

The show follows correctional workers and arrestees as they get booked into jail on their first day. The film crew interviews deputies and inmates about their experience and showcases behind-the-scenes footage.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a film crew from New York, Lucky 8, spent the last few months in late 2023 at the detention facility filming.

Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell said he welcomed the opportunity to put the spotlight on the facility as well as the exceptional people who work there and the important work that they do every day.

The new season of “Booked: First Day In” premieres on Jan. 10 at 8:00 p.m. MST on A&E.

