The 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship team has a limited edition bobblehead collection

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today is National Bobblehead Day and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the Champions Wall which now includes the officially licensed Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Champions Bobbleheads produced by FOCO.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened to the public on February 1st, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The HOF and Museum produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the United States. Bobbleheads have been made to commemorate the champions of the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL for over 20 years for each annual season. This bobblehead series has become exceedingly popular amongst bobblehead enthusiasts and is featured on the Champions Wall for a full year at the HOF and Museum.

Denver Nugget fans can take home their own championship memento. (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The National Bobblehead HOF and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar speaks on the newly added Denver Nuggets Championship team:

“We’re excited to be unveiling the updated Champions Wall in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day...The Museum’s Champions Wall is a visitor-favorite, and an honor for the teams that are showcased each year with the championship bobbleheads. The bobbleheads are also among the most popular each year for fans, and we encourage Nuggets fans to get them while they can.”

The bobbleheads are $55 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order. The Bobblehead collection features multiple players such as Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, etc.; as well as Rocky the mascot. Each bobbleheads colorway varies from their white and blue jerseys, and Jokic does have a the statement jersey available.

To acquire your own Denver Nuggets Bobblehead click link.

