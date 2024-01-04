Snow arrives in the Four Corners tonight, more snow on the way this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve got an active weather pattern just beginning to open up with snow for some of us tonight. Snow will fall on more of us this weekend. Still more snow could be on the way for late next week.

Winter Weather Alerts

New Information: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Wednesday through 5 PM Thursday for the Four Corners, including Montezuma and Dolores counties. This includes Cortez, Dolores, and Dove Creek. Expect difficult travel with 2-4 inches of snow in the Four Corners.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect from 11 PM Wednesday until 11 PM Thursday for the San Juan Mountains. This includes areas around Silverton, Durango, and Wolf Creek Pass. Expect difficult-to-dangerous travel along Highways 550 and 160 with 5-10 inches of snow.

Timing the Incoming Snow

Spotty snow will begin increasing between 7 PM and midnight across Southwestern Colorado. Snow will increase and become more widespread from the Four Corners to the San Juan Mountains through the Thursday morning drive. Travel will be difficult to dangerous from Cortez and Dove Creek through the San Juans along Highway 160 and Highway 550. Snow can come as far north as a Nucla-Montrose-Gunnison line, but north of that line snow will be scarce to non-existent. That means Grand Junction likely misses this snow, but some limited snow is possible on the higher terrain including the Uncompahgre Plateau and the Grand Mesa. The Snow will start fading between 8 AM and noon Thursday. The last of the snow will fade to end by 4 PM.

Forecast Snow Accumulation

The farther south you are, the bigger the accumulation will be. Expect 5-10 inches of snow across the San Juans with 2-4 inches around the Four Corners. Up to an inch is possible around Montrose, Nucla, and even Glade Park. An inch or two is possible across our central and northern mountains, including the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Range, the Flat Tops, the Front Range, and the mountain valleys.

More Snow This Weekend.... Then Again Next Week

A more potent storm system over the Pacific Ocean will be a bigger deal this weekend. Snow looks increasingly likely for Sunday and Monday morning. The coldest air of the season so far will likely follow this storm system. High temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will be below freezing for nearly all of us on the Western Slope. Morning lows will drop into the single digits to barely-double-digits. Then another round of snow could be on the way for next Wednesday and Thursday.

Overview of Our Next 24 Hours

Spotty snow will begin increase through midnight in the Four Corners. The rest of us will be cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 30s at 6 PM to middle 30s at 8 PM, then to near freezing at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. Snow will become increasingly widespread from the Four Corners and the San Juans to as far north as about Nucla-Naturita-Montrose-Gunnison. Any snow farther north will be limited and mainly over the higher terrain. Low temperatures by morning will be near 25 degrees around Grand Junction, 22 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 22 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with areas of snow through early afternoon from that Nucla-Naturita-Montrose-Gunnison line south beyond the New Mexico state line. High temperatures will be near 43 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 37 degree around Cortez.

